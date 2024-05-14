TikTok aims to bring transparency with automatic labelling of AI-generated content

Social media platform TikTok has partnered with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) for the automatic labelling of AI-generated content (AIGC). According to TikTok, this initiative can boost transparency and ensure that consumers of content are well-informed about the origins of the content they interact with.

TikTok said that they will be now implementing C2PA's advanced Content Credentials technology on various platforms and called implementation a significant step in maintaining content authenticity. The social media platform is also working on a media literacy campaign. According to TikTok, with expert guidance from MediaWise, they will be launching new resources to boost media literacy. This will help users identify and critically assess AI-generated content and misinformation.

TikTok will be joining the Adobe-led Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). The platform said that by CAI, they are at the forefront of driving industry-wide adoption of transparency practices. Ban of TikTok in the US According to AFP, a US law could see TikTok banned due to allegations it is controlled by the Chinese government.

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok said that they will fight to overturn the law. The law gives the social media platform nine months to divest from ByteDance, its Chinese parent company or be shut out of the US market. Th report from AFP said that US and other Western officials have alleged the social media platform allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users.