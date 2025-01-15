TikTok 'refugees' flee to Chinese app, REDnote due to impending ban

As the US government moves to ban the extremely popular app, TikTok due to 'national security concerns', thousands of those who used the Chinese app have found a new home. These so-called TikTok refugees are flocking to REDnote, which was the most downloaded social media platform in the world on Tuesday, January 14.

REDnote currently has over 10 million downloads on Google's Playstore. It is described as the overseas version of the Asian country's popular social network "Xiaohongshu" and apparently is a dynamic lifestyle platform for young people to share experiences, discover a genuine, beautiful, and diverse world, and find the lifestyle they seek. "Dive into the latest trends and diverse hobbies popular among young people. Explore trendy activities like home parties, outdoor camping, frisbee, or enjoying tea by the fireplace, or interests like fashion, food baking, reading, painting, fitness, and more – whatever you're interested in, you can get started here and find like-minded friends," the app's description reads.

Cody Ericksen who is an ex-TikTok user gave REDnote five stars. "Downloaded REDnote after hearing about it on TikTok, and because TikTok is being banned in the USA, I wanted a new way to connect with the world around me," he wrote. "My experience on REDnote so far has been brief, but extremely enjoyable. The algorithm works great, people are friendly, I'm seeing great content, the app is easy to navigate, and I really like all the different features it offers."