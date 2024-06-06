WATCH: Fun TikTok reactions to the South African 2024 elections

In the vibrant and fast-paced world of TikTok, the youth of South Africa have been actively voicing their opinions on the recent 2024 election results. This platform, renowned for its short-form videos and creative expressions, has become a digital town square where young people engage in discussions about politics, governance, and the future of their nation.

The reactions are as diverse as the nation itself, reflecting a blend of optimism, scepticism, and calls for accountability. Celebration and Hope Many young South Africans are expressing hope and celebration after the results saw the ANC get below 50% for the first time. The ANC got 40%, the DA 21%, the MK around 14%, the EFF about 9% and the IFP just under 4%.

Videos tagged with #SAElections2024 and #NewDawn feature enthusiastic dance routines, celebratory chants, and messages of optimism. These posts often highlight a belief in new leadership bringing about change and addressing issues such as unemployment, education, and corruption. @tamijackson_za I love that we STAND ON BUSINESS in the Western Cape🤝🇿🇦

♬ original sound - Tami Jackson “We stand on business!”, exclaimed one TikTok user Tami Jackson, praising the Western Cape for their voting strategy and outcomes of the election. Criticism and Concern However, not all reactions are positive. A significant number of TikTok users are sceptical about the election results and the promises made by politicians.

Under hashtags like #Elections2024 and #SAYouthVoice, young people are posting videos expressing their doubts and frustrations. One video clip on TikTok takes a news clip stating that the ANC is promising a better future for South Africa. The comments are filled with individuals laughing this statement off and calling the clip a joke. #fyp #fy #loadshedding ♬ original sound - TikTokTrendingNow @tiktoktrendingnow59 2024 Elections | ANC promises a better future for South Africans #eskom Calls for Accountability

A recurring theme among TikTok videos is the call for accountability. Young voters are keenly aware of the power of their vote and are using the platform to remind elected officials of their duty to the people. A Diverse Discourse

The discourse on TikTok about the 2024 South African elections is as diverse as the platform's user base. From celebration and hope to scepticism and demands for accountability, the youth are using their digital voices to shape the narrative. This engagement reflects a generation that is not only aware of its power but is also willing to use it to influence the future of their country. As negotiations over the composition of a new coalition government or government of national unity carry on, it is clear that they will be under the watchful eyes of a vigilant and vocal youth, ready to applaud successes and call out failures.

@darrencampher.com Replying to @nandipha_nelani ♬ original sound - DarrenCampher.com The 2024 South African elections have ignited a lively and multifaceted dialogue among the nation's youth on TikTok. This digital generation is proving to be both engaged and discerning, celebrating victories while remaining critical of unfulfilled promises. Through their creative and often powerful expressions on TikTok, young South Africans are not just spectators but active participants in the democratic process, ensuring their voices are heard.