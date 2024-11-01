WhatsApp drops new feature to find your chats much faster

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for users called Lists. According to WhatsApp, the feature came about after the platform received feedback about the Chat Filters features that was introduced earlier this year.

The Chat Filters which was introduced in April 2024 allowed WhatsApp users find chats without having to scroll through their full inbox. “Earlier this year we introduced chat filters as a way to find messages faster. We have had great feedback that they help you keep track of your chats, and we’re excited to have quickly evolved them into Lists,” WhatsApp said. With Lists, users can now filter their chats with custom categories of their own choice.

Whether users have lists for family, work or their local neighbourhood, this new Lists feature will allow users to focus on the conversations that are most important to them, when they need to. How to create a list: Users can create and edit their lists easily by clicking on the + in the filter bar at the top of their Chats tab, or edit by long-pressing a list. Similar to ‘favorites’, users can add both groups and one-on-one chats to a list, and any list they create will appear in the filter bar.