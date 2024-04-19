WhatsApp introduces new chat search feature for quicker navigation

Meta has announced the launch of a new WhatsApp feature to make the process of finding the right conversation quick, seamless, and simple. The new feature is called Chat Filters and it allows WhatsApp users find chats without having to scroll through your full inbox.

Meta said that as people increasingly do more on WhatsApp, it’s more important than ever before to help people get to their messages fast. To start, WhatsApp users can choose between three filters that will appear at the top of your chat list: All, Unread and Groups. Users can tap one of the three options to choose their preferred filter. Here’s a closer look at the three filters:

All The default view of all your messages. Unread This is the option that people should choose if they want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to. This filter shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or haven’t been opened yet, so you can prioritise your responses.

Groups With this filter all of your group chats will be organised in one place, making it easier to find your favourite group chats. According to Meta, the highly requested feature will also show subgroups of Communities. Meta said that they believe that the filters will make it easier to stay organised, help people find their most important conversations and navigate through messages more efficiently.