WhatsApp’s new feature makes it easier for people to keep up with birthdays and meetings

Social messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new events feature that people can use to keep groups that belong together connected and organised. The Meta-owned messaging platform said that they were introducing a new way for people to organise events on WhatsApp to help bring communities even closer together.

According to WhatsApp, the new feature will be make it easier to plan their get-togethers directly in the platform, whether it’s setting up a virtual meeting or birthday dinner. Anyone can create an event and others can respond so the whole group knows which members of the group will be attending the event. Guests of the event can also find the event in the group’s information page, and those going will get an automatic notification when the event is getting closer.

The new events feature will be coming to groups that belong to a Community first, and will then roll out to all groups over the coming months. WhatsApp will also be launching organised replies to Announcement Groups so members can respond to important updates from group admins. With the organised replies feature, admins can hear from their members, while still allowing the groups to be an easy place to catch up on what’s happening in their community.