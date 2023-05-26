12 Reasons to buy Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Series

South Africans have been spoilt for choice recently, with several new smartphones launched, palatable to the local hunger for high-end smartphones with powerful camera capability.

However, with all the smartphones launched, which are the best and most notable entries? Based on design, functionality and ease of use, Xiaomi's latest offerings to the market make for a smart choice, given their premium quality and affordability. Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 12 series has blazed a trail among devices launched recently, boasting a set of robust features across all devices in the new stable, including a powerful processor, a large display, a long-lasting battery with incredible charging functionality, of course, the highlight - one of the most powerful cameras available in a smartphone right now.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 stable features three new devices, which offer a device suitable for any smartphone user - from the most demanding ones to those less inclined to pull out their smartphone at every opportunity, but still require a powerful device. The stable comprise of its namesake, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro and the most high-end of the set, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has become the apex of camera smartphones with a colossal 200MP camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series of devices showcase the class and craftsmanship that have become synonymous with the brand. The highlight of the most premium device among the offering is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G massive 200MP camera. Still, the device also features a 6.67" display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution, 8 and 12GB RAM variants, the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip and a 5000mAh battery. Without suffering middle-child syndrome, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro earns the 'Pro' in its title by mirroring the specs of the 12 Pro+, including a 6.67" display, 1080x2400 pixel resolution, the Snapdragon 732G and a 5000mAh battery for all-day use. Meanwhile, setting itself apart from the 12 Pro+, the 12 Pro features a powerful 108MP camera for vivid detail in captured shots. Last but not least - Redmi Note 12 exudes excellent characteristics of its sibling devices, including the 6.67" display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution, an enormous 48MP with 1080p video recording and Qualcomm's Snapdragon® 683 Gen 1 powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Overall, the Redmi Note 12 series offers a great device for all users, regardless of budget and without compromising on quality or performance - across all three smartphones. Users currently in the market for an affordable and feature-rich smartphone need not look further than a device within the Redmi Note 12 series while exemplifying Xiaomi's commitment to customer satisfaction. And if that's not enough, here are 12 reasons why you should buy the Redmi Note 12 series:

1. Redmi Note 12 series offer some of the most powerful smartphones within their price ranges, with rival smartphone brands unable to match Xiaomi's high-quality build coupled with affordability. 2. Each device features a 6.67-inch display, perfect for viewing content, gaming, and watching movies, with a larger display proven to increase productivity. 3. The Redmi Note 12 series of devices offer robust chipset offerings with the Pro and Pro+ powered MediaTek's 6 nm MT6877V Dimensity 1080 chip and the most affordable packing an industry-leading Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

4. Each device within the stable boasts an incredible camera, with the Note 12 featuring a 50MP primary sensor, difficult for rivals to match, without going into the industry-leading 200MP featured in the Note 12 Pro+. 5. Each smartphone in the range features a 5000mAh battery, more than enough to last through an entire day with moderate to high usage. 6. Only Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is 5G phone runs on Xiaomi's MIUI 14, the company's layering atop the Android operating system, offering a smooth and visually appealing UI for a great user experience.

7. With the dual-frequency GPS, users can navigate accurately and quickly using various apps of their choice, including Google, Waze and others. 8. The Redmi Note 12 smartphones differentiate themselves from others with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick and secure unlocking in a more natural handheld position. 9. Each smartphone is splash-proof with an IP52 rating, so there is no need to worry about accidental splashes.

10. Only Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G support is featured among all devices, allowing users to experience the best network download speeds. 11. The smartphone also supports fast charging, with a full charge in up to 19 minutes from the Note 12 Pro+ . 12. With its attractive design and range of colour options, the Redmi Note 12 series is certain to turn heads.