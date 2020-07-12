3 apps that will turn your smartphone into a Bluetooth mouse

Many of us have had to create an at home workstation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately that has meant going without some of the luxuries offices are normally equipped with, like an abundance of paperclips, functioning printers and a desktop setup.

If you’re one of the many people who’s been using a laptop as a means to take work home, you may have had to make do without the convenience of a mouse.





You could always invest in buying your own for home use, especially since not having one can really slow you down and get in the way of efficiency depending on the type of work that you do. However, that may take weeks, with deliveries seeing a major backlog. Or, you could try out our nifty hack for turning a smartphone into a Bluetooth mouse instead.





With the help of these apps, you can turn your mobile phone or tablet into a user-friendly remote control for your computer.





3 apps that will turn your smartphone into a Bluetooth mouse:





PC Remote

Free on Google Play





This app simulates the function of wireless mouse, keyboard and touchpad, whilst providing a variety of specialty control panels, such as Media Remote, Application Switcher and Web Browsing Remote, which helps you perform specific operations more quickly. The small features designed for one-handed use or intuitive operations will also delight you.





Unified Remote

Free on Google Play





The one-and-only remote control app for your computer. Turns your device into a WiFi or Bluetooth universal remote control for Windows PC, Mac and Linux. Be lazy, you deserve it! Preloaded with support for 90+ programs including mouse & keyboard, media players, presentations, screen mirroring, power control, file manager, terminal, and much more.





WiFi Mouse HD

Free on Google Play





A super intuitive way to work with our computer, this app has a variety of gestures you can use to perform certain action. For instance: support tap for click, two fingers tap for right click, three fingers move for drag and drop, and many more. It serves as a great way to show presentations, change slides and do other cool actions.





