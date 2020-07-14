3 apps to make unsubscribing from spam mail easy

It’s likely that your email is filled with a random assortment of monthly (unopened) bank statements, social media notifications, newsletters from a myriad of websites and important messages.

However, a chaotic imbalance between important and unnecessary information can occur when an email account you rely on heavily for work or simply to communicate with family and friends becomes inundated too much spam. This can lead to all your urgent messages getting buried beneath it. If this scenario sounds a little too familiar to you, it’s probably time you unsubscribed from all those useless emails.

Cleanfox

Free from Google Play and App Store





Cleanfox is a free anti-spam tool that works to remove newsletters/spam/advertising emails with just one quick click. Cleanfox allows users to display their newsletters based on their rate of opening them and the number of emails received. Then they can choose to:





• Unsubscribe

• Keep their subscription and the old emails

• Stay subscribed and delete the old emails

Clean Email

Free from Google Play and App Store





This app will quickly sort and delete thousands of old emails then help users easily manage all their new and incoming mail. For personal and business email users looking to be more productive and streamline their email, the app makes managing email more efficient whilst also keeping data safe and secure.

InstaClean

Free from Google Play and App Store





Supporting most of the major email services like Gmail, Samsung Email, HotMail, Microsoft Outlook, Yahoo Mail and more, this app connects to your Inbox securely. Thereafter, it will automatically list the accounts you are subscribed to so you can easily decide which ones to unsubscribe from. So, you can easily filter spam emails and delete unwanted emails.





