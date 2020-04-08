5 apps that you can use offline

Now that everyone is spending more time at home with plenty of time on their hands, data has become essential as many turn to their smartphones and laptops to get through the lockdown.



This does not mean that your laptop and smartphone will become useless when you run out of data. With these apps, you can still continue to use your phone, laptop and other devices without having to worry about your internet connection.



Spotify

Spotify allows you to carry on listening to the music you love offline. Premium subscribers can save their library for online listening which gives you a limit of 10 000 tracks

The easiest way to download your entire library is tapping the Download button present at the top of the All Songs list, which you can find on the Your Library tab. Inside Settings, you’ll find an Offline Mode which hides all music you have saved for offline use.



Asphalt 8: Airborne

Although some of the features in this game do require internet access, there is still a way one can enjoy the experience offline.

This allows users to still race against Asphalt opponents and have an enjoyable experience, performing stunts and racking up points on the different racetracks.



Google Suite

Even if you are not connected to the internet, you can still pretty much create, edit and view files on Google Doc, Google Sheets and Google Slides with the Google docs offline Chrome extension installed and turned on. To do that, click the main menu at the top left, click on the settings and turn on Offline.



YouTube