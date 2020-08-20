5 apps to help you sleep better

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - If the nationwide lockdown and a constant barrage of coronavirus news has got you feeling on edge, you may also be struggling with sleepless nights. From meditation to exercises in mindfulness, there are a multitude of ways to train your mind to stop racing. However, most people do not have access to sleep therapists or the necessary tools to learn how to wind down in time for bed. Thankfully, with the help of these sleep and mediation apps filled with an array of useful features, you’ll have access to a wealth of information to help you get a good night’s rest. We list five apps that will help you sleep better. Deep Meditate

Free on Google Play and App Store

With cell phones, TV and gaming, the mind can become overstimulated making winding down more difficult. The purpose of the app is to use music and meditation to help restore an ancient balance to get you to sleep. Equipped with information on mindfulness techniques, you’ll learn ways to become calm, cultivate gratitude, and experience deep relaxation.

Sleep Monitor

Free on Google Play and App Store

If you’ve been trying to get a restful night of sleep but wake up feeling groggy regardless of how early you go to bed, you may need to monitor your sleeping. Sleep Monitor helps you track and record sleep cycle details so whether you’re sleep talking or snoring, you’ll be able to find out what’s been interfering with your rest. With the smart alarm clock feature, you’ll receive daily reminders to sleep early at night and wake up to gentle sounds in the morning. In addition, Sleep Monitor provides relaxing and soothing sleep music to help you sleep better.

Sleep Sounds

Free on Google Play and App Store

The calming sound rustling forest leaves, the ocean, white noise plus a whole host of others sounds to soothe you to sleep. The app allows you to create your own mixes of sound to relax and sleep. You can personalise each playlist to suit your own specifications fromm adjusting the volume for each sound when creating your own mix and setting a timer for when you’d like the music to automatically switch off. The music can play in the background too.

Free Calm Sleep

Free on Google Play and App Store

For busy parents who try to catch a quick forty winks while their child is down for a nap or people who work overnight shifts and rely on sleeping whenever they have a spare moment - this is the app for you. The Calm sleep app users do not need to have any past experience in meditation, the app will teach all the basics to achieve meditated and powerful sleep.

Sleep Cycle

Free on Google Play and App Store

Relax, sleep better and wake up feeling rested with Sleep Cycle, the smart alarm clock. Helping you track sleep from bedtime to morning, you’ll get a detailed analysis with the patented sound technology, or accelerometer that makes waking up each morning that much easier.

IOL TECH