5 health and fitness apps to help you get in shape this winter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s officially the season for bunding up warmly and staying indoors. However, while you’re doing that, don’t forget that summer bodies are made in the winter.

It’s far too tempting to let your inner couch-potato run wild, but it is important not to lose motivation. To help you stay on track with whatever fitness journey you’re on, we’ve rounded up several fitness apps to inspire you to get fit and stay fit.

5 health and fitness apps to help you get in shape this winter:





C25K

Free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android









C25K, short for Couch to 5K, contains training plans that gradually progress toward a 5-kilometre running goal over nine weeks. With so many success stories posted on their website, it’s clear that by mixing running and walking to gradually build strength and stamina is part of why it works so well. The app, created by Zen Labs, is based on the Couch to 5K running plan from CoolRunning.com. It is one of the highest-rated health and fitness apps available on Android and iOS.





Why we like it:





Simple and intuitive user interface. Goals are realistic. Has built-in music. The app features a selection of songs from top DJ's, built right into the app which, scientifically, helps increase motivation by 35%. C25K works accurately while your device is locked and sends verbal prompts via their ‘audio coach alert’ to guide you through the routine. Integrated with Facebook and Twitter communities so you can engage with and meet other runners.





Food Scanner

Free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android









Ever gorged yourself on a certain type of food simply because you believed it was beneficial to your health? Only to find out it was filled with saturated fats, artificial food colouring and sweeteners?





If your goal is to know more about the food you put into your body, then this is the app for you. Whether you follow a particular diet, or you find yourself wondering, “Is it gluten-free?” or “Is it vegan?”, Food Scanner is a simple barcode grocery scanner that lets you quickly discover a food's ingredient information. It's ideal for those with a particular sensitivity or allergy and people with specific diets by offering a gluten scanner, halal scanner, vegan scanner, ingredients scanner and QR and barcode scanner.





Why we like it:





Instant barcode scanning. Scan using the built-in flashlight. Easily search for products manually. Share the details of the food products you scan. Get detailed information about a food's packaging





Daily Yoga

Free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android









It’s no good focusing all your attention on the body whilst ignoring the mind. Both need to work in cohesion to help you achieve your goals, be it fitness or otherwise.





Yoga is an ancient art and discipline that originated over 3000 years ago. By practising it, you can reconnect with your body. Daily Yoga is a true yoga app for beginners to advanced.





Daily Yoga offers over 500 asanas, 50 yoga class plans, guided instructions, pilates and meditation classes to suit yogis from beginner to advanced levels of experience. Its structure is designed to help you stick with a routine that has major health benefits for both your mind and body.





Whatever your goal may be, they have classes focussed on weight loss, beginner to advanced, better sleep and full relaxation, altogether 20 yoga experts aim to make it easier and convenient to workout from wherever you may be.





Why we like it:





200+ yoga classes with HD video updated monthly. Specially designed meditations with online coach guide. Supportive community. Online classes from world-famous coaches on a regular basis. Clean design with easy-to-follow videos.





Aaptiv

Free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android









If not having enough time to properly exercise has ever got in the way of you completing your workouts, Aaptiv may be the solution to your problems. The app lets you workout when and how you want to from your office to your home by offering users unlimited access to audio fitness classes led by certified personal trainers. You can find your rhythm and get motivated with expertly-crafted music playlists featuring popular artists.





Keeping in mind that not everyone likes the same workouts, the app allows you to explore thousands of workouts in a variety of categories including running, elliptical, race training, strength training, stretching, yoga and more - with new classes added each week, there's a workout for every interest and fitness level.





What we like:





Access thousands of trainer-led, music-driven workouts anytime, anywhere. Structured weekly and monthly programs. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) to help you more effectively burn calories, build muscle, and lose weight. No WiFi? No worries, you can download classes to listen offline.





SuperFood - Healthy Recipes

Free with optional in-app purchases on iOS and Android









If you want to start eating healthier but don’t know where to start, SuperFood is the perfect guide. On the app you have access to healthy, delicious recipes and meal ideas from test kitchen cooks and nutrition experts at Meal Plans. Their ethos is all about finding balance through moderation as opposed to restricting yourself with fad diets that don’t stick.





Why we like it:





Good Taste. Their recipes meet three very important criterias - it tastes good, it’s nutritional and is dependable. Good Health. They report on the latest news on nutrition and health, providing practical, science-based answers to help users make decisions about how they eat. Sustainability. They examine the connections between food, the communities that food affects and how it eventually comes to end up on the plates of people.

IOL TECH