5 iPhone hacks we learnt through TikTok

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

You’d think that by now we’d know everything we needed to about our cell phones - the gadget that goes wherever we do.

However influencer Jessica Wang, has proven us completely wrong. Taking to the video-sharing app, TikTok, she's revealed a series of rather nifty iPhone hacks allowing people to discover new and exciting ways to make use of their devices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Wang (@jessicawang) on Feb 6, 2020 at 3:03pm PST





If you’re looking to find short cuts, unusual uses for your phone that you didn’t even know were possible or perhaps just become more phone-savvy, then this is the list for you.





Here are 5 iPhone hacks we learnt through TikTok:





1. Scan documents to PDF





From having copies of your ID on hand to written notes you’d like to back up onto your computer for safekeeping, there’s often the need for a scanner. The only issue is that not everyone has access to one. That’s why, this iPhone hack for scanning documents to PDF is a life-saver.





How Scan documents to PDF:





Press and hold the “Notes” app.

When a pop up menu appears, tap “Scan Document”.

Place the document you need to scan in view of your camera.

If your device is in Auto mode, your document will be automatically scanned. If you need to manually capture a scan, tap one of the Volume buttons.

Drag the corners to adjust the document then press “Keep Scan” or select a person to share with.





2. Easily share your location





When you need to quickly share your location, whether it’s an emergency or you’re on the move and don’t have time to type out a full message explaining your exact location, this hack will definitely be of use.





How to quickly share your location via iMessage:





Open your messenger app.

Type the words “I’m at” and a tab titled “Current location “ will appear.

If you have location services on, your phone's autocorrect will be able to find and send your current whereabouts.





3. Hide photos from your camera roll





We’ve all experienced the annoyance of having someone take it upon themselves to swipe through your camera roll after showing them one specific picture. With this iPhone hack, you’ll be saved from the embarrassment of them stumbling across something private.





How to hide photos on your iPhone:





Open your Photos app.

Select the photo or video that you want to hide.

Tap the share button then tap “Hide”.

Confirm that you want to hide the photo or video.





4. Rearrange multiple apps at once





There comes a point, especially after going on a shopping spree in the App Store, where the layout of your apps no longer makes any sense. This hack is the easiest way to rearrange your apps so that you can find them at a glance.





How to reset multiple apps at once:





Press and hold an app whilst simultaneously tapping the other apps you would like to group together.

The apps will appear in a group and can be moved collectively and placed into the same folder at once.





5. Play music while recording





Music is automatically paused once you start recording using the camera app. But sometimes we’d actually like to combine the two.





How to continue music playing whilst recording:





Tap and hold in photo mode, then swipe your thumb across the screen until it reaches the “unlock” symbol to the right.









IOL TECH