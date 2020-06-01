5 of the best apps for music lovers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

From games to music streaming and creation, these apps are perfect for music lovers looking to exercise their creative muscles.

5 of the best apps for music lovers:

QuickLyric

Free on App Store and Google Play









How many times have you boldly belted out the words to a song only to be told you’d got them completely wrong? For easy access to the lyrics of all your favourite songs, QuickLyric is free of annoying pop ups that force you to manually type the name of the song every time it changes. The app solves that issue and brings the lyrics to you instantly. With a focus on its users and easy navigation, this app is the lyrics finder that is the most pleasant to use. Another feature you’lI absolutely love is the song identifier - you can learn the names of songs by holding your phone to the music and the lyrics will also appear.





Musi Stream

Free on App Store and Google Play









Similar to YouTube, this app far exceeds the free features of other simple video streaming apps. With Musi you can find and listen to trending music and watch the videos as well as search the hottest songs and artists and be exposed to a range of new albums and genres. But what sets this app apart from the rest is that your music will continue streaming even when you’ve left the app so you can scroll Instagram or Twitter whilst getting your music fix.





Loffee - Lo-Fi Music

Free on App Store and Google Play









If you’re the type of person who needs music for sleeping, driving, eating and working then this is the app for you. Loffee is a one stop application for your Lo-Fi needs, with music for focusing to music for setting the vibe on a lazy Saturday afternoon. Personally curated, Loffee is a collection of music gathered from all the avenues of the world wide web while promoting and recognising all the talent from around the globe.





Music Maker JAM - Beat & Loop Mixer

Free on App Store and Google Play









Making music creation easy and accessible, Music Maker JAM allows you to pick from thousands of studio-quality audio loops, beats and samples. From here, you can remix your own music track and share it instantly with a worldwide audience.





Piano Magic Tiles Hot song

Free on App Store and Google Play









Combining melody of music and piano playing with a fun and addictive game, this app is great for everyone. To play, simply tap on the black tiles while listening to music. Avoid the white one's and improve your tapping speed to increase your score.





IOL TECH



