5 of the most expensive apps for Android and iOS

There is an app for everything these days. From streaming TV shows to playing games with friends, a quick stroll through the app store exposes us to a wealth of applications with an array of uses ranging from having entertainment to functional value.

While most of us tend to venture on the safe side of this virtual store, only downloading what is either free or affordable, it seems there’s a market for more extravagant apps with price tags to match.

From educational, to handy and downright unnecessary, these are 5 of the most expensive apps available:





5. iVIP Black

R5050 from Google Play









Basically a subscription to the finer things in life, this app is dubbed 'The Millionaire's App' for a reason. Offering members full VIP treatment at all partner venues worldwide, they can look forward to being treated to extra-special experiences like complimentary upgrades, surprise gifts, welcome packages, exclusive rates, priority access, and other unique privileges - across iVIP Ltd's global range of an on-demand concierge, exclusive hotels and restaurants, butlers, theatres, personal trainers, private jets, personal styling and much more.





4. Most Expensive Game 2020

R5500 from Google Play









Litterally called Most Expensive Game 2020, we're not sure if this app is all about the price tag or its actual value as a game. Claiming to be "very addictive”, this obstacle game with a little twist provides users with hours of fun.





3. DDS GP

R7317 on App Store





Picture: DDSGP.com





DDS GP was designed specifically for professionals within the dental industry to show conditions and treatments to their patients. The reason it’s so popular is because of its tap and drag feature that easily displays the severity of decay, periodontal disease, cracks, and numerous other conditions and procedures. The user can even draw right on the screen with a finger, add their own images or photos, then save them.





2. CyberTuner

R18 275 from App Store









This tuning software app spent over three years in development for iOS including a year of intensive testing by master piano technicians around the world. It’s exorbitant price tag is due to its ease of use, clarity of functions, intuitive and thoughtful design and programming by a Registered Piano Technician member of the Piano Technicians Guild with many years of concert tuning and prep experience as well as home tunings and repairs.





1. Abu Moo Collection

R7317 - R43 903 formerly on Google Play





Although this app is no longer available on Google Play, it deserved a feature for being one of the most pointless apps for the most amount of money. The creator uploaded six varying applications on Play Store, each with a hefty price tag of R7317.





So what could they do? Absolutely nothing. These apps were simply widgets that showed the various different gems on your home screen.





