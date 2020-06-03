6 apps to help you get your life in order

Whether it’s fitting in time to cook wholesome meals for your family, getting on track with your studying or getting fit - everyone has a list of goals that they’re working on achieving.

However, if you aren’t the best at following the hand-scrawled to-do lists you’ve stuffed in your back pocket, it might be time to consider handing over your most overwhelming tasks to some very handy apps.

Sectograph

Free on Google Play









If you’re more of a visual thinker, seeing your day planned out may help you manage your time better. This time planner (time tracker) that displays a list of events and tasks for the day in the form of a twelve-hour circular chart - the dial. The application will help you sharpen the sense of time. The planner works as an analog clock widget. It automatically receives all events and tasks from your Google calendar, and places them on the 12th sector dial.





HabitNow

Free on Google Play and App Store









Now you can manage your tasks and keep track of your habits at the same time. Just insert a routine in HabitNow and record your daily progress, create different habits, set daily, weekly or even monthly goals. The best part is, you have access to your performance in detail so you can analyse your progress on every habit that you record in easy to digest graphs and charts.





Evernote

Free on Google Play and App Store









For scatter-brains prone to losing their hand-written notes or forgetting to bring their work to class, Evernote allows you to have access to all your important information when you need it. You can input typed notes or scan handwritten one's, add to-do’s, photos, images, web pages, or audio. Everything is instantly searchable so even last year’s study notes can be found on a whim. Create notebooks, organisers, planners. Arrange notes any way you choose and share with anyone. Evernote conveniently syncs your notes and notebooks across your devices so your information is always with you, everywhere you go.





Grocery shopping

Free on Google Play and App Store









Feeding yourself and your family is also a very important task that often is neglected when life gets chaotic. With the Grocery Shopping app you can improve the quality of your grocery shopping by making it easier, faster, and most importantly smarter. Listonic provides a wide range of savvy food hacks, smart shopping tips, and overall grocery wizardry, to help you become a more conscious consumer. To make sure that Listonic saves you time and money, they focused on speed, simplicity and a user-friendly practical interface.





Mealtime

Free on Google Play and App Store









Now that you’ve got your groceries sorted, what’s the quickest way to think up and prepare an entire meal? Mealime is a simple app designed for busy singles, couples, and families to plan their meals and eat healthier. Their meal plans and recipes are highly customizable so you can easily personalise a plan that works with your unique tastes and lifestyle.





8Fit

Free on Google Play and App Store









Don’t have time to go for a cycle or a run? Fit in easy, simple, guided workout routines into your day with 8Fit. Enjoy quick workout routines combined with a simple healthy meal planner tailored for you. Whether your goal is to lose weight, get fit or gain weight, join millions of 8fitters getting results and living a sustainable, happy, healthy lifestyle.





