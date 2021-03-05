A year of Covid-19 in SA: Apps that got us through the lockdown

Today marks the first anniversary of the first Covid-19 case in South Africa. The subsequent lockdown has forced us inside of our homes - and onto our phones. Most of us have embraced the internet and the digital landscape in this new normal and we turned to apps to pass the time or to learn new skills. These are the apps that we loved in this year of lockdown. TikTok For all our entertainment and fun needs, a lot of us turned to TikTok.

Tiktok soared in popularity after popular video platform Vine met its untimely end. During lockdown, millions of users around the world jumped on the TikTok bandwagon to share short videos of their daily lockdown antics, comedy sketches and cats doing cute things.

Headspace

While we did enjoy laughing at the funny videos on TikTok, it was - and still is - very important to keep control and navigate your emotions. This is especially crucial in these trying times.

Many people have turned to meditation apps to do this. Meditation can reduce the impact of anxiety and depression through techniques like breathing, self perception and realigning negative thoughts.

Zoom

Zoom has taken the world by storm during the Covid-19 pandemic, as nearly everyone used this video calling app to stay connected.

Up to 100 people can join one video call, so even big businesses can share presentations with each other.

Duolingo

Many dubbed the the lockdown the perfect time time to learn a new skill. Leaning a new language was on a lot of people’s lockdown to-do lists. Duolingo teaches you through a series of listening, writing, speaking, and matching exercises to help you learn the basics of a new language.

