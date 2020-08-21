Adobe Lightroom iOS update accidentally deleted users photos

Johannesburg - A recent update on the Adobe Lightroom app left users around the world in disbelief as their photos and presets were permanently deleted.

The update to version 5.4.0 arrived earlier this week and users quickly downloaded the latest version for Lightroom’s iOS app, hoping the latest update would be better than the previous version but that was not the case at all.

Users around the world posted on social media and Photoshop feedback forums expressing their frustrations, one user stated that ‘he had updated his iOS app, and subsequently lost all of his pictures and presets.’

Another user tweeted: “This is the worst. I lost 800 pictures and all my paid presets which are worth hundreds of dollars. All they have to say is we apologize.”

A representative from Adobe Rick Flohr has acknowledged and apologized for the bug and the company has since released another update 5.4.1 for iOS and iPadOS to prevent this issue from impacting additional users. However, installing 5.4.1 update will not restore/recover missing photos or presets for users affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0 version.