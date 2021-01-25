All iPhone 13 models to come with sensor-shift camera stabilisation

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to bring sensor-shift optical image stabilisation to the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

According to industry sources, next-generation iPhones slated for launch in the second half of 2021 would all come with sensor-shift stabilisation technology, reports DigiTimes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant first introduced sensor-shift stabilization on the Wide lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The technology stabilises the camera's sensor instead of the lens.

"Until now sensor-shift stabilisation was only on DSLR cameras," says Apple's website.

"This is the first time it's been adapted for the iPhone. Whether you're shooting video of your kids as you chase them around the park or holding your iPhone out of the window on a bumpy road, you'll get more precise stabilisation than ever."