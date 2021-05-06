Apple adds new beta tool for iOS 14.6

Apple has added a new tool for developers in the iOS 14.6 beta.

The tech giant released its operating system's new version (14.5) earlier this week, which featured features such as turning off ad tracking in apps and AirTag support.

Now, CNET has outline the upcoming iOS 14.6 patch which has been tested with developers and in public beta.

The beta comes with a tool letting both groups upgrade to an iOS release candidate without needing to remove their profile.

This meant that developers could choose between upgrading to the 14.5 release, or the beta version of 14.6.

Users will find the option under the Software Update menu where an 'Also Available' section has appeared.

Apple has introduced App Tracking Transparency and more in the new iOS 14.5 update.

The tech giant released its latest patch for iPhone and iPad users, and people will notice a prompt popping up when you download a new app.

The message asks for your permission to track online activity "across other companies' apps and websites".

This is used by the likes of Facebook to create targeted ads based on users' online behaviour.

Elsewhere in the update, people who have an both an iPhone and Apple Watch can now unlock the former while wearing a mask.

The company explained: "With Apple Watch on the wrist, unlocked, and in close proximity to iPhone, users can simply glance at their iPhone and they will receive haptic feedback from Apple Watch, indicating their iPhone has been unlocked."

New emojis have also been introduced, including different skin tones for "couple kissing" and "couple with heart" icons.

Apple added: "Additional emoji include characters for face exhaling, face with spiral eyes, face in clouds, hearts on fire, mending heart, and woman with a beard, among others."

And Siri has also become my diverse with no "default voice", instead letting users choose the one that suits them.

The company said: "In English, users can now select more diverse voice options. These new Siri voices use Neural Text to Speech technology for an incredibly natural sound."

BANG ShowBiz Tech