Apple allows Amphetamine to remain on App Store

Apple will allow Amphetamine to remain on its App Store.

The tech giant had initially planned to ban the app - which keeps Mac computers awake - following a dispute with the developer amid claims it promoted drug use.

But, William Gustafson, the developer, wrote on Github: "On that call, an Apple representative stated that Apple now recognizes that the word 'amphetamine' and the pill icon are being used 'metaphorically', and in a 'medical sense'. (sic)"

The developed also took to Twitter to discuss the issue.

He said on the micro-blogging platform: "Just got off a call with @Apple . Appeal accepted and Amphetamine will remain on the @AppStore . Thank you all for your comments, opinions, and action. We may not all agree, but I am happy we all still have the freedom to express ourselves today. [heart emoji] (sic)"