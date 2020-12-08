Apple announces new partnership with the Malala Fund

Apple has joined forces with the Malala Fund to help finance research into girls' education and climate change.

The tech giant has actually funded efforts to provide education for girls around the world since 2018, but it has now announced its move into a new area of research.

Malala Yousafzai said: "When we educate girls and when we empower them and when we give them the quality education that they need, it actually helps us to tackle climate change because when girls are educated, they have fewer children.

"They're more economically independent. They can fight against these difficulties that climate change brings. They're more resilient."

The study is set to be published in March and will focus on environmental protection within the curriculum for girls.