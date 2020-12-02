Apple announces top 15 apps of 2020 on its App Store

New Delhi - Apple on Wednesday announced its App Store Best of 2020 winners, recognising 15 apps and games that proved to be essential for making life easier, healthier and more connected this year.

Notable for their high quality, creative design, usability, and innovative technology, these apps and games are equally celebrated for their positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance.

"Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children's education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us," said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

This year, Apple awarded 'Wakeout' as iPhone App of the year developed by Andres Canella. The independent developer of Wakeout brought the gentle exercise to home offices and classrooms with light-hearted and inclusive movements designed for everyone.

Riding on the pandemic-driven remote work, video conferencing app Zoom became the iPad App of the year.