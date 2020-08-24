Apple could discontinue iPhone 11 Pro, XR after iPhone 12 launch

San Francisco - Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 12 series in October and a new report has claimed that as soon as the new iPhones get released, the company would discontinue older models.

Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR after the iPhone 12 launches.

"They cite the availability of the more powerful iPhone SE 2020 as a better alternative rather than reducing the price of the XR again", reports iAppleTimes.

iPhone XR has been a hot-selling device like iPhone 11. Apple will not discontinue iPhone 11 as it has broken several records to date, and may announce further price drop on this device.

In addition, Apple may also discontinue the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as they now have successors.