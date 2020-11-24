Apple extends App Store fee waiver for online events until June 2021

San Francisco - Apple has extended its deadline for requiring in-app purchases for online group events within iOS apps from December to June 30 next year.

The tech giant earlier temporarily waived its customary 30 per cent App Store fee on in-app purchases for paid online events by small businesses on Facebook.

The company said on Monday that as the world fights Covid-19, it recognises that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority.

"Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many realtime experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020," Apple said in a statement.

"To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021".