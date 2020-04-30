Apple in talks with Orange over French contact-tracing app

Paris - Orange is in intense discussions with Apple over developing France's smartphone app for tracing people who are at risk of coronavirus infection, the French company's CEO Stephane Richard said.

Countries are rushing to develop apps to assess the risk that one person can infect another with the coronavirus, helping to isolate those who could spread it.

"There are meetings almost every day. It's not a done deal yet (...) but we have a discussion dynamic with Apple that is not bad," Richard added on Thursday.

Apple and Google have so far resisted demands by France to back its approach to using smartphone technology, which involves holding personal data on a central server, whereas the technology firms support a decentralized approach in which Bluetooth logs are stored on individual smartphones.

Although Germany, which initially partnered with France on developing the app, flipped sides on Sunday, the Orange CEO said that Berlin had not entirely abandoned the centralised approach.