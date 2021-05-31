Apple iOS 14.6 launches with Apple Card Family and more

Apple has launched iOS 14.6 featuring Apple Card Family and more.

As well as fixing a number of issues - including problems with Unlock with Apple Watch and reminders - the latest patch adds a host of new features.

Apple Card Family lets users share their Apple Card with up to five people aged 13 or older, while the system also "adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together".

Podcasts have been give a boost with subscription support for channels and individual shows, while Voice Control users can now unlock their iPhone "for the first time after a restart using only their voice".

There are also updates for AirTag and Find My, with "lost mode option to add an email address" rather than a phone number.

And the notes added: "AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device."

