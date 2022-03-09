Apple iPhone SE 3 with A15 chipset launched

"iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price," Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing said in a statement.

Apple has launched the 'affordable' iPhone SE with support for 5G networks.

It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1,334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.

The new iPhone comes with a single 12MP camera sensor on the back with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens -- just like the previous iPhone SE.

The rear camera on the iPhone SE (2022) supports features including Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, and Photographic Styles. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.