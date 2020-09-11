Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone

San Francisco - Apple has reportedly ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.

The widely popular manfacturing company Apple is in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, reports Apple Insider, citing the leaker known as Ice Universe.

"The large number of foldable displays will be samples for use in mobile phone devices, and Samsung will apparently supply the units to Apple for the duration of one year".

Going by the claim from Ice Universe, it looks like Apple tested out those sample units, and ordered a fresh batch of foldable display samples from Samsung.

Samsung has historically been a key supplier to Apple, providing the OLED screens for iPhones.