Apple launches 24-hour music video channel, set to compete with YouTube

Johannesburg - American multinational technology company Apple has launched a live streaming TV channel that is said to be similar to American cable channel MTV.

The newly emerging 24-hour music platform is said to feature exclusive music videos and interviews.

According to Business Insider, the tech giant’s channel will be free to users in the United States and will only be found on the Apple music platform and TV apps.

Apple Music TV will feature exclusives including new music videos and premieres, live shows and events. It will also feature chart countdowns and guests. The station launched on Monday with a special countdown of the top 100 most-streamed songs ever on Apple Music and plans to release new music videos every Friday.

On Thursday, the station is said to be playing music blocks of Bruce Springsteen's greatest videos in an all-day takeover ahead of his upcoming release Letter to You and an exclusive interview with Springsteen. Apple Music 1 radio host and DJ Zane Lowe will also air on Thursday, signalling potential ties between Apple's new station and the company's existing music programming as variety notes, Business Insider reported.