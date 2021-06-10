Apple launches Podcast in-app subscriptions on June 15 globally

New Delhi - Apple which hit the delay button on its Podcast Subscriptions programme, has now told podcasters that its finally launching in-app subscriptions next week. The global launch of in-app subscriptions and channels is slated for June 15, reports The Verge.

Apple had earlier said that it will launch Podcasts Subscriptions and channels in June to "ensure the best experience for creators and listeners." With a focus on audio improvements, Apple has released latest iOS 14.6 updates that will allow Apple Music subscribers to enable lossless audio or Dolby Atmos once it is available. The new update iOS 14.6 also laid the groundwork for Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.

"We're writing to provide an update on the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels. We've been delighted by the response to last month's announcement and it's exciting to see the hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted from creators across the globe every day," the company said. "To ensure we are delivering the best experience for creators and listeners, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. We will communicate further updates on availability, and best practices to help you prepare your subscriptions and channels, through this newsletter," Apple added. With the platform, Podcasts users can subscribe to content in the app for extra perks like ad-free and bonus content, as well as early access.

Apple is also improving the Podcasts app with the ability to mark all episodes as played, recover old episodes and remove downloads. Apple rival Spotify has already launched its plan for subscription podcasts. Last month, the Swedish music streaming giant announced multiple updates to make its app more accessible across iOS and Android, including a beta version of a podcast transcription feature.