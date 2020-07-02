Apple may ship 15-20mn iPhone 12 series phones this year

Apple is reportedly planning to ship 15-20 million units of 5G iPhone 12 this year. Supply chain estimates previously tipped Apple's 5G iPhone, likely to be called iPhone 12, to ship between 30-40 million units. This estimate has now been revised massively, "with expectations now reportedly only set at between 15 and 20 million units, a 50 per cent reduction," reports DigiTimes. The main reason for the lower shipments than the previous estimation is vague at the moment. It could be possibly due to the pandemic as the world economy has tanked in recent months.

The "iPhone 12" range is expected to consist of four models, all with 5G connectivity.

Meanwhile, Apple is also likely to delay the launch of new iPhonel 12 series by at least two months which may take place in November instead of the usual mid-September time-frame.

According to a report by investment bank Cowen, Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13 per cent from the same period last year.

Apple Inc on Monday said it will switch to its own chips for its Mac computers, saying the first machines will ship this year and ending a nearly 15-year reliance on Intel Corp to supply processors for its flagship laptops and desktop.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said it marked the beginning of a major new era for a product line that powered the company's rise in the 1980s and its resurgence in the late 1990s.

“Silicon is at the heart of our hardware," Cook said during a virtual keynote address recorded at the company's Cupertino, California headquarters for its annual developer conference. "Having a world class silicon design team is a game changer.”

The silicon switch brings the Mac into line with the company's iPhone and iPads, which already use Apple-designed chips. Cook said that Apple expects the Mac transition to take about two years and that Apple still has some Intel-based computers in its pipeline that it will support for "many years."

--IANS and Reuters

