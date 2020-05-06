Apple Music launches Africa Month celebration

Apple Music has launched a month-long campaign to showcase the best playlists, artists and albums from all corners of the continent to celebrate Africa Month.

This follows last week's expansion of Apple Music into an additional 52 new countries around the world. This expansion gave 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa access to Apple Music.

The campaign features 15 exclusive guest playlists which were curated by some of the continent’s finest artists such as Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, Afrobeats superstar Davido, Jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim and Afro-pop group Sauti Sol, to name a few. The playlist also features the best African songs of all time.

Speaking about the Africa Month campaign in a press statement, Kidjo said, “African music is rich and diverse because Africa is a continent, not a country.”

“Africa’s music ranges from Uum Kulthum of Egypt down to Miriam Makeba of South Africa, with many distinct styles and subcultures in-between. This playlist is not an exhaustive snapshot of all of the important artists and genres, but is more like a journey through my musical life with the songs that inspired me and the many friendships I've found with my fellow African musicians,” she further explained.