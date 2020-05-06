Apple Music launches Africa Month celebration
Apple Music has launched a month-long campaign to showcase the best playlists, artists and albums from all corners of the continent to celebrate Africa Month.
This follows last week's expansion of Apple Music into an additional 52 new countries around the world. This expansion gave 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa access to Apple Music.
The campaign features 15 exclusive guest playlists which were curated by some of the continent’s finest artists such as Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, Afrobeats superstar Davido, Jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim and Afro-pop group Sauti Sol, to name a few. The playlist also features the best African songs of all time.
Speaking about the Africa Month campaign in a press statement, Kidjo said, “African music is rich and diverse because Africa is a continent, not a country.”
“Africa’s music ranges from Uum Kulthum of Egypt down to Miriam Makeba of South Africa, with many distinct styles and subcultures in-between. This playlist is not an exhaustive snapshot of all of the important artists and genres, but is more like a journey through my musical life with the songs that inspired me and the many friendships I've found with my fellow African musicians,” she further explained.
Nigerian superstar Davido said, “Yes the world is currently in an odd place but I am staying positive and hoping for the best.” He adds that “it has given me a chance to enjoy some of the good things of life that work normally does not let me enjoy as much. For example, spending time with my family, especially my fiancé and son! The tracks on this playlist have made our mini house parties a lit situation!”
With Apple Music now available in 33 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, Apple Music’s Africa Month campaign is set to be celebrated continent-wide.
With over 60 million songs, Apple Music offers a free 3-month trial with no commitment and is ad-free. Apple Music is available on iPhone and iPad and also for download from Google Play for Android devices.
IOL TECH