Apple redesigns online store for the pandemic times

The pandemic has pushed everyone to take e-commerce seriously, even Apple. If you have been regularly visiting the Apple online store, you would notice that there have been some big changes made to the site. The American tech giant has launched a new redesign of its online store.

This comes after the site was down for about an hour and little did people know that the company had a big surprise in store for its site visitors. A brand new look was revealed by the tech giant and a dedicated tab on Apple’s top-level navigation. At the top of the store, there are images and links to many of Apple’s product lines (Mac, iPhone, AirPods, etc.). Some of those links take you to new dedicated Store pages for the products, which show you what models are available and point to resources like shopping guides, accessories, and support. On the main Store page, there are also sections for what’s new, links to support pages, and more. Visitors would notice that the new look and feel is now filled with cards which are tending to remind users of Apple’s Store app for iOS. This carries a look and feel of mobile-first, with smooth horizontal scrolling between cards on the phone, something that doesn’t translate as well to desktop. There, the site surfaces arrows you may need to tap on.

This isn't the only exciting new thing the company has brought to its customer’s attention this week but the company has also revealed that iMac users who have always wanted to get a Touch ID-equipped Magic Keyboard can now purchase the accessory without buying a whole iMac. The change to the store arrives ahead of what’s expected to be a busy fall for Apple — the company has been rumoured to be working on the iPhone 13, new AirPods, and new MacBook Pros that all could launch soon. Whatever products Apple ends up announcing, now there’s a new store that can showcase them. During this pandemic, Apple fans can still experience the beauty of Apple stores online.