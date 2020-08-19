Apple removes 47K apps from Chinese App Store - report

San Francisco - Apple has removed at least 47,000 apps from its App Store in China to comply with the new policy from the state regulators.

According to a report in The Information, China may be closing the loopholes exploited by Apple in previous years, "starting with the recent removal of thousands of apps from the Chinese App Store".

"The technology giant operates the App Store and many other services without government licenses and local partners in China. That has left it vulnerable to regulatory risk in China as Trump attacks TikTok and WeChat in the US," the report said on Tuesday.

The US administration's action against the Chinese behemoths like ByteDance (TikTok) and Tencent (WeChat) has fueld a new war between the two nations.

The Donald Trump administration has also tightened restrictions on Chinese conglomerate Huawei.