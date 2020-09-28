Apple set to launch iPhone 12 in South Korea earlier than usual

Seoul - Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 12 series in South Korea earlier than its usual schedule, sources said on Monday.

According to officials at local telecom operators, they are preparing to sell the iPhone 12 in late October or early November.

Apple has yet to confirm the release date of its latest smartphone. But foreign tech reviewers predicted that the iPhone 12 could be unveiled on October 13 and go on sale on October 23 in select markets.

Usually, Apple has been releasing its new smartphones in South Korea about one month after it launched the first batch of products in select countries, reports Yonhap news agency.

For instance, the iPhone 11 hit local shelves on October 25 last year after the smartphone went on sale in the United States and other countries on Septomber 20.