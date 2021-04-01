Apple to fix battery issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update

New Delhi - Apple has announced to fix battery drain and other performance issues with iPhone 11 series devices via an upcoming iOS update.

According to an Apple support document, the recalibration process will happen when you update an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max to the upcoming iOS 14.5 update.

"Recalibration for maximum capacity and peak performance capability will happen over time with regular charge cycles. If the process is successful, the recalibration message will be removed and your maximum capacity percentage will be updated," the iPhone maker said on its support page.

The process is currently being tested in the latest release of the developer beta.

If you see this message on your iPhone 11, it means the battery health reporting system on your iPhone is recalibrating.