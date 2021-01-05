Apple to launch smaller and faster chargers - report

San Francisco - Apple is reportedly planning to bring smaller and lighter versions of its USB-C wall chargers and Navitas Semiconductor is expected to obtain orders for gallium nitride or GaN chargers for the same. GaN chargers use gallium nitride technology and are more heat efficient that allows for faster-charging speeds despite the charger itself being quite smaller. Ireland-based Navitas Semiconductor, US-based Power Integrations and China-based Innoscience are the global top three suppliers of fast charging solutions based on GaN-on-Si chips, reports DigiTimes. Navitas are expected to obtain orders from Apple and other vendors in 2021, with TSMC to supply GaN-on-Si chips. Navitas is the creator of GaNFast, a gallium nitride solution that the company says is found in some of the most popular fast chargers in the world.

GaNFast has been adopted by several brands, such as Aukey, Dell, Lenovo, and Xiaomi.

Apple no longer includes power adapters in the box with iPhone and Apple Watch models. However, it sells a variety of power adapters on a stand-alone basis.

Apple in a support document detailing best practices for its MagSafe Duo charger, said that users will not be able to simultaneously charge an iPhone 12 and Apple Watch with the company's 29W power adapter.

MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices, including Apple's MagSafe Charger for more precise wireless charging.

According to the support document, Apple's older 29W USB-C power adapter is not compatible with the MagSafe Duo, presumably because that adapter does not support the necessary 5V/3A or 9V/1.67A power ratings.

Due to this when the MagSafe Duo is connected to the 29W adapter, it can only charge either an iPhone or Apple Watch, rather than both devices simultaneously.

Earlier, Apple indicated that its new MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W peak power delivery when used with iPhone 12 mini, compared to up to 15W for other iPhone 12 models.

When Lightning accessories such as EarPods are connected to any iPhone 12 model, the MagSafe Charger is limited to 7.5W charging to comply with regulatory standards.

Apple said that one should connect the MagSafe charger with the power source and then put the iPhone 12 on it.

This lets the charger verify that it is safe to deliver maximum power.

--IANS