Apple TV app coming to PS4 and PS5 next month

San Francisco - Sony has confirmed that the Apple TV app is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Apple TV app is scheduled to arrive on PlayStations on the PS5's launch date on November 12. "Enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalised, curated recommendations on the Apple TV app," Sony said in a statement on Thursday. It means users can enjoy Apple originals like Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through Apple TV+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. Apple TV is also likely to arrive on Microsoft's new Xbox Series X/S at launch.

In addition, Apple has been making an effort to make the Apple TV app available on other platforms, such as Sony and LG smart TVs.

Apart from the Apple TV app, Sony also confirmed some of the entertainment apps that will be available for its new console on day one, including Netflix as well as Disney Plus. Spotify, Twitch, YouTube and Crunchyroll apps will also be available at launch.

“At the launch of the PS5 console, there will be a new Media Remote to conveniently navigate and control the entertainment experience on PS5. Users can power on the PS5 console and quickly navigate media with built-in play/pause, fast forward and fast reverse controls. The remote also lets users adjust volume and power settings on compatible TVs, and also features dedicated launch buttons for the following entertainment apps*, Disney+ Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.”

--IANS