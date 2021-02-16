Apple watchOS 7.3.1 update to fix charging problems

Indo-Asian News Service

San Francisco - Apple has released watchOS 7.3.1 update with a big fix for those using an Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE related to Power Reserve.

"WatchOS 7.3.1 addresses an issue that prevented some Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE devices from charging after entering Power Reserve," the company said in an update on Monday.

The watchOS 7.3.1 update?? can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General and then Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in the range of the iPhone.