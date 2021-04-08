Apple's Find My app can track other gadgets

Apple's popular Find My app can now help you track other gadgets.

The app - which current allows Apple users to locate their Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads and Mac laptops - is set to be used by third-party devices such as those from Belkin, Chipolo and VanMoof.

Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of worldwide product marketing, said: "For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy. Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program. We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilising this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create."

VanMoof’s latest S3 and X3 e-bikes, Belkin’s SOUNDFORM Freedom True Wireless Earbuds and the Chipolo ONE Spot are the first items to be able to be found via the app, with many more expected to be added over the coming months and years as the app is developed and rolled out more widely.

