Apps to help protect your mobile privacy

From snooping siblings swiping through photos to an embarrassing search history - nobody wants to ever be in a position where their personal information is exposed to the wrong people. Protect your mobile privacy with these apps: Criptext Secure Email

Free on Google Play and App Store Touted as an email service that’s built around your privacy, Criptext’s aim is to provide their users with peace of mind and privacy in every email they send. Designed to work and look like a regular email, the app uses end-to-end encryption to lock your emails so only you and your intended recipient will be able to read it. Why we like it

No data collection: Criptext doesn't store your emails in its servers. Instead, your entire inbox is stored exclusively on your device.

Open Source: Their source code is open for everyone to see that Criptext actually works the way it's advertised. You can verify for yourself by visiting this link: https://github.com/Criptext

Ghostery Privacy Browser

Free on Google Play and App Store

Want a more private browsing experience without worrying who could be spying on your searches? Ghostery Privacy Browser is equipped with one of the largest tracker databases available offering comprehensive features that enhance user privacy for mobile browsing,

Why we like it

Tracker visibility and control: See who is tracking your data on the websites you visit and block or unblock these trackers individually or in bulk.

Built-in ad blocker: The mobile browser removes intrusive ads offering a seamless browsing experience without the clutter.

Ghost search: Access to a private search engine that suggests dynamic result cards. No personally identifiable information is stored ensuring users’ search queries remain private.

Photo Vault PRIVARY

Free on Google Play and App Store

Don’t want siblings snooping through your phone? Protect your private photos, videos by following a few steps.

Why we like it

Powerful protected gallery: Privary helps keep organise and keep your files secure with their many sorting options and drag and drop features kept all stored in an encrypted gallery.

Easy to use: The files that you import into Privary will be hidden and encrypted with your private password, pin or fingerprint, it’s as easy as that.

AppLock

Free on Google Play and App Store

If you want to secure multiple apps at once, AppLock will lock Facebook, Whatsapp, Gallery, Messenger, SMS, Contacts, Gmail, Settings, incoming calls and anything else you select. This will prevent unauthorised access to certain parts of your mobile.

Why we like it



It is personalised: AppLock allows you to choose from a pin or pattern lock. Pattern lock is easier and quicker. Making things even more secure, the random keyboard feature will prevent people from peeking at the password or pattern.

Fun themes: They have built-in sets of colourful and vibrant pattern and pin themes for users to choose from with more to come with every update.

