Can’t get enough of Wordle? Check out these variations of the hit game to pass the time

While the hit online game Wordle is the internet’s current obsession, that may soon come to an end depending on how long its new owner, The New York Times, allows people to play the game for free. The game has become a ritual for the millions who play it daily and has spawned many spin-offs that help scratch the itch that players have while waiting for the next opportunity to play.

These are some of the free Wordle-inspired adaptations that have been making the rounds among the Wordle players. They range from NSFW options like Lewdle (like, seriously NSFW), to maths-inspired alternatives, queer-inspired ones and ones for those who like their geography. Here are some of the variations available: Wordle Unlimited

Can't get enough of Wordle? Once a day not enough? Wordle Unlimited is for you. Or you can use this unlimited version as practice for the “real” game. If the standard five-letter word isn't challenging enough, this version lets you increase the number of letters to 11. Custom Wordle If classic Wordle leaves you wanting more, create your own Wordle at mywordle.strivemath.com and share with your friends. This game was created by Bloomberg engineer Pallav Agarwal.

Quordle Quordle can best be described as Wordle squared. The player has nine guesses to get all four words correct, and just like the original, each guess must be a valid five-letter word. Lewdle

Lewdle is a game about rude words, and lets us guess the lewd word of the day in six tries. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, rather stick to Wordle. Sweardle Sweardle is also not for the faint-hearted and is known as the “sweary word guessing game”.

Each day you have one four-letter swear word to guess. NSFW and not recommended for the easily offended. Worldle Guess the country using Worldle in six guesses. Each guess must be a valid country and/or territory. After each guess, you will have the distance, the direction and the proximity from your guess and the target country.

Nerdle If you want to move on from mastering the English lexicon or if numbers are just more up your alley, check out Nerdle, a maths game developed by data scientist Richard Mann with help from his daughter and son. Nerdle subs out words for eight tiles representing mathematical calculations (e.g. 1+9+6=16) but otherwise functions in the same way as Wordle, with correct numbers or symbols changing colours when they're present in the equation or locked in the right place.

If want another maths game, there is also Mathler. Taylordle Of course there is a Taylor Swift-inspired Wordle, called Taylordle. This version asks players to fill them in with anything ranging from song titles to lyrics to pop culture references.

Queerdle Queerdle is a word-guessing game which describes itself as the “yassified” variant of Wordle. It is all the rage among the vibrant LGBTQIA+ community, with each day allowing you a chance to guess a new word. For the bilinguals