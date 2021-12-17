Capture wonder in one take with HONOR 50

No one can argue with the fact that TikTok has become the place to get inspired for short-form content. Between dance challenges, scene recreation, and original stories the ideas seem endless. There’s still, however a number of people who are missing out and those who have not joined the vlogging revolution. What is standing in their way to participate in this new form of expression?

Some are intimidated by the very idea of creating videos and editing. Technical equipment can also discourage some from just starting. The new HONOR 50 smartphone makes the whole process easy by providing you with all the tools needed to create fun and interesting videos in one simple take. So, whether you are capturing a relaxing stroll along a beach or enjoying an evening out with some old friends and want to capture the moment, just take out the HONOR 50 and film.

There’s no need for other complicated equipment or unnecessary steps. Just pull the phone out from your pocket, start shooting and let the HONOR 50 do the rest. This is made possible with the HONOR 50’s: 1-3-6-9 concept. In simple terms: “1” means one interface; “3” refers to three professional-grade cameras; “6” is the number of camera modes, and “9” is the number of functions. Unlike other smartphones that limit the number of vlogging options while increasing the complexity of the steps you have to take, the HONOR 50 is a one-stop videography device. A mode to suit every scenario

Inspiration can strike at any moment, which is why it’s so important for aspiring creators to have all the tools they need close at hand. When using the HONOR 50 you quickly realize that the device has been designed to make life easier for the user. A quick tap on the camera icon on the home screen and a scroll to the multi-video button and then the split screen icon is all you need to access the six multi-video modes. From here you get a quick view of what the different functions look like so you can easily select the mode most appropriate to your vlogging needs at that moment. Not sure if a specific mode is best suited to what you want to shoot? Well, don’t worry as you can effortlessly switch between the modes while pausing and playing.

The modes use different combinations of the HONOR 50’s front and rear cameras at the same time so you can pick one and start vlogging immediately for any scenario. Need to shoot a quick video to show off a stunning location for a travel log? Then the Front to Rear Recording mode lets you shoot what you are seeing with the rear camera while the front lens films you. Capturing a shared experience can make for some of the most compelling vlogs. Dual-View Recording mode shoots with both front and rear main cameras simultaneously. So, no need to set up two cameras at different angles to get the best shot. Just press record and it’s as easy as that. Concerts are one of the most exhilarating and fun events we can share with others. But trying to film your favorite musician on stage often leads to blurry images with a mix of closeup and wider-angle video that can be difficult to follow. Select the Dual-View Recording mode to shoot with both the rear main camera and the wide-angle camera at the same time. The main camera has a 6X zoom while shooting so not only will you get a great close-up shot but it is also filmed in wide angles so no need to zoom in and out yourself. All you have to do is point the HONOR 50 in the right direction and let it do the rest.

A fun aspect of vlogging is that there are so many different ways to express creativity. With the Picture in Picture function, an unboxing becomes more interesting as viewers see the item removed from the box with your reaction on screen at the same time. Usually, you would need a separate camera shooting the products while the second films you but with the HONOR 50 all this can be done with a simple press of a button. Need to add some effects to your video or want to shoot a tutorial on an exercise? Then the fast-motion and slow-motion recording function lets you highlight different aspects in greater detail. This is made possible with a quick swipe on the HONOR 50 and without the need for additional specialized cameras or editing software. It’s the ease and flexibility the smartphone gives users that mean no matter the scenario you can switch between shooting in single and dual-view at any time while recording. Edit on the go

Traditionally, the editing process comes after all the footage has been recorded. You would need to sit down and cut scenes based on the setting and story. It can be a long, time-consuming process that requires background knowledge of editing. With the HONOR 50 you can pause, change mode, and record again all with a full suite of video editing tools. [o1] The smartphone even has a save draft function. In other words, if you are not ready to finish your video now, you can save the draft and finish it later. Sometimes you have an idea for a video but aren’t quite sure how to go about filming it. The HONOR 50 makes it easy with nine-story templates that include popular social videos like makeup tutorials, exercise, and travel. journey of love, make-up, warm moments, exercise, dual-view, party, visited, rhythm and classical. All you have to do is pick the template that best suits your needs press record, get creating and post on TikTok. There is even the ability to add built-in copyright-free music to your creations to add more drama and emotion to your video.