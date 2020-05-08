Clickatell introduces FAQ Response Solution to help businesses with high call volumes

As many businesses continue to struggle operating under level 4 lockdown regulations, SA’s mobile communication company Clickatell has introduced Automated FAQ Response solution. This is a special quick-response solution for businesses to quickly and easily communicate with their customers amid Covid-19 pandemic. The new Automated FAQ Response solution aims to aid many businesses that experience high call volumes during the crisis. Clickatell Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeppe Dorff said the new Automated FAQ Response solution comes as call centre operations struggle with maintaining consistent customer experience amidst support agents working remotely. “Businesses are experiencing ever higher customer queries, while also having to decentralise their contact center operations with thousands of frontline agents having to work from home. Some businesses are contending with less staff and even shutting some contact centers down, making customer service challenges a critical area of need," he said in a statement.

“We now find ourselves amidst a global public health crisis, and we’re here to help our customers reach their audience through fast, reliable communications and digital commerce platforms,” added Dorff.

The software integrated with Clickatell’s cloud-based workflow automation software enables enterprises to automate responses and provide immediate answers to customers’ most frequently asked questions in WhatsApp, improving customer experience and reducing operating costs.

Clickatell also has the Clickatell Touch feature.

"This is a live, two-way multi-channel customer engagement offering. Touch enables you to instantly respond and resolve customer queries through your website and social channels, including Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp. Using Touch, you can create automated and agent assisted digital workflows for your high volume in-bound queries. Get started with Touch Go, the free-forever version of Touch. It’s a zero risk way to digitally engage with customers," says the company on its website.

