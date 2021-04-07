Clubhouse is launching payments option for creators

The social audio app Clubhouse is introducing a new feature to its platform that allows users to tip their favorite creators.

The invitation-only audio chat iPhone app which is said to be valued at 1 billion dollars announced that the new feature will allow users to get paid directly on Clubhouse, saying this will be the first of many features.

“Today, we’re thrilled to begin rolling out Payments, our first monetization feature for creators on Clubhouse. All users will be able to send payments today, and we’ll be rolling out the ability to receive payments in waves, starting with a small test group today. Our hope is to collect feedback, fine-tune the feature, and roll it out to everyone soon,” the company said in a statement.

The company said their guiding principle has been to build a platform that puts the creator first from the earliest days of Clubhouse.

“Our aim is to help creators build community, audience, and impact. And as Clubhouse continues to scale, it’s important to us to align our business model with that of the creators, helping them make money and thrive on the platform.”