Clubhouse may be coming to Android in May
Currently, Clubhouse is only available for iOS (Apple) users, however, the social audio app could be coming to Android users soon.
In recent months the co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse Paul Davison has also been hinting that the audio app will soon make its way to Android and it could also be open to everyone. "It's going to be really important that we just open up to everyone. Android's going to be really important," he said in a statement.
In February Clubhouse hired an Android developer, Mapewa Ogundipe, to help the company with the development of the app for Android.
She recently teased in her tweet that her team is creating the Android app with a Google Pixel smartphone, by posting two screenshots side by side one taken from an iPhone and the other from a Pixel phone.
Another tweet was from Morgan Evetts who also confirmed the development of the app for Android and also estimating a release date of May 2021.
“Mopewa has been working on the Clubhouse Android app for around six weeks now, and it’s coming on nicely. Rough release date: May,” reads the tweet.
Ever since it launched back in April 2020, the app has seen major success with user data of more than 10 million downloads recorded in February 2021, this is according to the estimates shared by app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
In recent months many other companies have developed their own versions of the audio-only app to rival Clubhouse. Major companies such as Twitter have taken a shot by developing ‘Twitter Spaces’ for both Android and iOS, followed by the Microsoft-owned app LinkedIn.
IOL TECH