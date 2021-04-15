Clubhouse may be coming to Android in May

Currently, Clubhouse is only available for iOS (Apple) users, however, the social audio app could be coming to Android users soon.

In recent months the co-founder and CEO of Clubhouse Paul Davison has also been hinting that the audio app will soon make its way to Android and it could also be open to everyone. "It's going to be really important that we just open up to everyone. Android's going to be really important," he said in a statement.

In February Clubhouse hired an Android developer, Mapewa Ogundipe, to help the company with the development of the app for Android.

She recently teased in her tweet that her team is creating the Android app with a Google Pixel smartphone, by posting two screenshots side by side one taken from an iPhone and the other from a Pixel phone.

Another tweet was from Morgan Evetts who also confirmed the development of the app for Android and also estimating a release date of May 2021.