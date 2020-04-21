Device for Covid-19 world: CAT introduces water-proof and dustproof phone

According to studies, your phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat and and one in six phones have traces of faecal matter. This is alarming considering the fact that we touch, tap and scroll through our phones over 2000 times per day and touch our faces up to 23 times per hour. As fears over Covid-19 mounts and we find ourselves constantly washing our hands, washing our devices have been brought into the spotlight. Common methods to wash devices are antibacterial wipes, sanitising sprays and paper towels. However, these may leave scratches on your screen or cause damage from liquid seeping into the phone’s electronics. Cat has introduced a smartphone that can be fully submerged in warm, soapy water, survive a fall and stand its ground against dirt and dust.

This smartphone is not only easy to clean thoroughly, but it can withstand any puddle, coffee spills or tumbles during a selfie by the pool.

You can use scrubbing brushes, cloths, paper towels and disinfecting wipes without worrying about causing damage to the Cat S52’s Corning® Gorilla® glass 6 screen or any other part of the phone.

The S52 combines ultimate toughness with a pocket-friendly design that is as thin as a mainstream smartphone, making to able to withstand the scratches without the bulkiness.

Not only will the S52 can withstand scratches from day-to-day life, it can also survive a fall of up to 1.5 metres.

Besides it being waterproof, the phone is dirt and dustproof to protect it both from a day of home renovations and the clutches of a toddler.

The Cat S52 has a recommended retail price of R10 999 and is available from leading cellular network operators in South Africa or from Takealot.com.

IOL TECH