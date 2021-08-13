Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe

Beijing - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true. "Didi is actively and fully cooperating with regulators' cybersecurity probe, market rumours about management change at the company is not true," Didi said in a Weibo post.

The statement followed a South China Morning Post report, citing people familiar with the matter, that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations. In July, just days after Didi's $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered app stores to remove Didi's main ride-hailing app. The regulator also told Didi to stop registering new users amid a probe into the company, citing national security and the public interest.