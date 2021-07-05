Didi says had no knowledge of cyberspace investigation before IPO

Hong Kong - Didi Global Inc says it had no knowledge before its $4.4 billion New York listing last week that China's cyberspace administration would start to investigate the company and order its app be taken down over its handling of customer data, according to a statement. "Prior to the IPO, Didi had no knowledge of the CAC's decisions, announced on July 2 and July 4, 2021, with respect to the cybersecurity review and suspension of new user registrations in China, and the removal of the Didi Chuxing app from the app stores in China, respectively," the company told Reuters on Monday.

China's cyberspace watchdog said on Monday it is investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland's tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security. The announcement comes a day after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered a suspension of app downloads for Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc , which went public in a U.S. listing last month. Full Truck Alliance, the result of a merger between Huochebang and Yunmanman, and Kanzhun Ltd, the owner of Zhipin.com, went public in the U.S. stock market last month.

The three app-based businesses should halt new user registrations during the review, the CAC said in a statement, adding that the investigations are to "prevent national data security risks and safeguard national security". The cyberspace agency did not offer further details about the investigation into the three apps, but cited China's national security law and cybersecurity law. Chinese regulators have also recently tightened scrutiny of internet platform companies, including Alibaba Group and Meituan, for anti-competitive practices.